Chechen occupier has been charged with torturing resident of Zaporizhzhia and staging mock execution

A Chechen occupier has been charged with violating the laws and customs of war for torturing a civilian in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Timur Admanovich Ibriev, a senior lieutenant in one of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs units in the Chechen Republic, known by the call sign "Talib," has been placed under suspicion.

They were abducted from their home and taken to a torture chamber

According to the investigation, on the evening of April 13, 2022, Russian soldiers broke into a family’s home in the village of Osipenko in the Berdiansk district.

Waving their weapons, they demanded that the homeowner reveal information about any weapons he allegedly possessed. After beating him, they put a bag over his head, handcuffed him, and took him to the local stadium.

There, the occupiers set up an illegal detention facility and a torture chamber.

Watch more: Ukrainian drones chased dozen Russian assault fighters to death in forest. VIDEO

They beat him with a hammer and threatened to shoot him

Investigators determined that Ibriev personally participated in the torture.

The victim was struck on the head and back with a hammer, chained to a metal pipe, threatened with death, and subjected to repeated mock executions, with shots fired near his head.

The man was held in the stadium's boiler room for 43 days—until May 26, 2022.

During that time, he was deprived of adequate food, drinking water, medical care, and basic sanitary conditions.

As a result of torture, the victim sustained numerous injuries, including three broken ribs.

The investigation also established that while the man was being held captive, his two minor sons were threatened with weapons and execution, which led to severe psychological consequences.

The occupier is charged with violating the laws and customs of war under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.