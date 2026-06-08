Ukrainian drones chased dozen Russian assault fighters to death in forest. VIDEO

Ukrainian operators of attack drones continue to demonstrate total air superiority, methodically eliminating enemy personnel in the forest strips along the front line and leaving the invaders with no chance of taking cover. According to Censor.NET, a spectacular and dynamic compilation of combat operations by pilots from the Signum unmanned systems battalion of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk has been published online.

The released video footage captures around a dozen high-precision strikes against Russian troops. Ukrainian FPV drones are literally chasing terrified Russian assault troops through the forest: the operators catch up with the occupiers as they attempt to flee, finding them in the undergrowth and under trees.

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