Pope: world is in crisis due to wars and aggression

Pope Leo XIV stated that the world is in the midst of a profound spiritual and cultural crisis due to the escalation of conflicts and polarization.

This was reported by Reuters, as cited by Censor.NET.

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The world is in a state of deep crisis

During his address to the Spanish Parliament, the pontiff emphasized that the modern world faces massive challenges.

"The world is undergoing a profound spiritual and cultural crisis, which manifests itself in numerous forms of violence, polarization, and mutual distrust. Weapons may impose a temporary silence, but they will never be able to build true and lasting peace," he said.

The Pope also expressed concern over rising military spending in European countries. He called on politicians to focus on ending wars and supporting people who are forced to flee their homes.

Read more: Pope has described ceasefire announced by US and Iran as "sign of living hope"

Calls for accountability and safety

The pontiff also emphasized the importance of supporting migrants. He called on nations to address the root causes of forced migration, including war, poverty, and climate change.

In addition, the Pope drew attention to the issue of artificial intelligence. He called for strict ethical oversight, particularly in the military sphere.

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV called on Russia to return to negotiations with Ukraine.