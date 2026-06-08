Nawrocki will decide on Zelenskyy’s order at appropriate time – Polish president’s spokesman

The Chapter of the Order of the White Eagle has presented its proposals to Karol Nawrocki regarding the possible deprivation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the award. The President of Poland will make a decision on the matter at the appropriate time.

Rafal Leskiewicz, spokesman for the President of Poland, wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Nawrocki has not yet made a decision

"Today, the Chapter of the Order of the White Eagle met to consider the issue of the order awarded to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Chapter presented its opinion to the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who took part in the meeting. The President will make a decision at the appropriate time," Leskiewicz said.

Read more: Tusk urges Zelenskyy and Nawrocki to hold direct dialogue: before emotions destroy solidarity

The scandal over the unit named after the Heroes of the UIA

The escalation in Ukrainian-Polish relations broke out after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on May 26 granting the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces the honorary title "named after the Heroes of the UIA." The text of the document stated that the decision was made to "restore the historical traditions of the national army."

Former Polish President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lech Walesa demonstratively removed a badge with the Ukrainian flag, which he had constantly worn, in protest and accused Zelenskyy of "honoring UIA bandits," which, he said, "insulted him personally and all murdered Poles."

Former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki officially returned the Order of Merit awarded to him by Zelenskyy in 2022 over the same decision.

Head of the International Policy Bureau at the Polish president's office, Marcin Przydacz, said Volodymyr Zelenskyy should personally call his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki and formally apologize for giving the SOF unit the name "Heroes of the UIA."

Read more: Head of Poland’s Defense Ministry Kosiniak-Kamysz addresses Ukraine: glorification of Ukrainian Insurgent Army sparks protest and deep pain