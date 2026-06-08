Occupiers launch another attack on Zaporizhzhia: man injured, railway infrastructure facilities and residential building damaged

On the evening of 8 June, Russian invaders launched another strike on Zaporizhzhia. A 52-year-old man was injured. Infrastructure damage was reported.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Another enemy attack

A 52-year-old man was injured as a result of the strike. He sustained shrapnel wounds to his legs.

A nine-storey residential building was also damaged. According to preliminary information, no casualties were reported.

Damage to railway infrastructure facilities was recorded.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 8 June

As a reminder, on the afternoon of 8 June, Russian occupiers attacked a residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia with a drone. Two people were killed, and 24 were injured.

Watch more: Ruscists strike residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia: 2 killed, 24 injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)