Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on June 8: number of casualties has risen to 32

The number of casualties from the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia has risen—there are currently 32 reported injuries, including five children. Two women were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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According to the latest reports, 12 people are in the hospital, including four children. Medical personnel continue to treat the victims, some patients are in serious or moderate condition.

Consequences of the attack

Emergency services continue to clear the rubble and deal with the aftermath of the strike. Information regarding the extent of the damage and possible additional casualties is being clarified.

What led up to this?

On June 8, Russian occupiers attacked a residential area of Zaporizhzhia with a drone.

Residential buildings and cars were damaged, and retail kiosks were destroyed.

Read more: Ruscists strike residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia: 2 killed, 24 injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)