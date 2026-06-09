Von der Leyen will present EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia on June 9

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is presenting the EU’s new, 21st package of sanctions against Russia. It will then be reviewed by the Council of the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda, citing the European Commission’s press service.

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It is noted that the presentation will take place today at 2:00 p.m. in Brussels.

Following the presentation, the proposal for the sanctions package will be submitted to the EU Council for discussion and approval by member states.

What is known about the 21st EU sanctions package?

One of the main proposals in the new EU sanctions package could be the approval of a new price cap on Russian oil. The current cap expires this summer, and without additional decisions, the price will automatically rise.

Revising this mechanism is seen as one of the most important tools for increasing economic pressure on Russia.

Read more: Russia has lost up to $1.5 trillion due to Western sanctions, - Kallas

At the same time, according to preliminary data, the EU is unlikely to impose a complete ban on Russian fuel imports. European countries are also likely to refrain from imposing large-scale restrictions on maritime services for Russian tankers.

Instead, as part of the new sanctions package, targeted measures against Russian energy giants "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" are being discussed, as well as additional restrictions on vessels of the so-called "shadow fleet," which is used to circumvent oil sanctions.

Separately, the European Union has resumed discussions on the possible inclusion of Patriarch Kirill—head of the Russian Orthodox Church and considered one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies—on the sanctions list.

Previously, Hungary had repeatedly blocked such initiatives. However, the issue is now back on the agenda as part of the preparation of a new sanctions package.