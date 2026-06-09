Battalion’s best pilot: Artur (Snickers) Kariakin, commander of UAV crew, was killed

A 2009 graduate of the Kremenchuk Military Lyceum, Junior Sergeant Artur Kariakin—call sign "Snickers"—a commander of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew, was killed while carrying out a combat mission in the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the former head of the Kremenchuk Military Lyceum, Volodymyr Poliakov.

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"And again, tragic news.

On June 8, 2026, while carrying out a combat mission in the Sumy sector, a 2009 graduate of the Kremenchuk Military Lyceum and commander of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew—Junior Sergeant Artur KARIAKIN, call sign "SNICKERS"—was killed," the post reads.

The tragic news was also confirmed by Andrii Baranov, a veteran, former commander of the 116th Brigade, and head of the "Ukrainian Military Movement" NGO.

"SNICKERS!! Brother…

How much ground did we cover together, flying over the lands of Donbas!… How many reliable streams did you provide me during combat missions!... How many guys did you teach to "fly," "drop," adjust fire, and conduct aerial reconnaissance!!... The best ‘pilot’ in the battalion! Reliable, responsible, always there when needed!" the veteran wrote.

See more: He shielded his unit with his own body: Captain Dmytro Ivashchyshyn was killed whilst carrying out combat mission in Kramatorsk area. PHOTO