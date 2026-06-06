He shielded his unit with his own body: Captain Dmytro Ivashchyshyn was killed whilst carrying out combat mission in Kramatorsk area. PHOTO

Captain Dmytro Ivashchyshyn was killed while carrying out a combat mission in the Kramatorsk area.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The circumstances surrounding the tragic death

Ivashchyshyn shielded his unit from an enemy FPV drone strike and sustained multiple shrapnel wounds that proved fatal. He fulfilled his duty at the cost of his own life and died before he could be evacuated. He was only 29 years old.

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The Hero's Life Story

Dmytro was born into a military family in Mykolaiv. He attended Mykolaiv Gymnasium No. 57, after which he enrolled in the Military Institute of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Dmytro graduated from the institute with honors, demonstrating a high level of professional training and dedication to his chosen field. After completing his studies, he continued his career at his alma mater, dedicating himself to teaching and training future defenders of Ukraine.

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Awards

For his courage, professionalism, and dedicated service, Dmytro was awarded a number of state and departmental honors.

In 2025, he was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Third Class.

He was also awarded the Ukrainian Minister of Defense’s Medal "For Wounds," received the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s Medal "For Exemplary Service," and was awarded the honorary badge "Idu na Vy" 1st Class, the Distinction for the Defense of Ukraine, the "Combatant" distinction, the "Honorary Distinction of the Military Unit Commander" (posthumously), and other military awards, certificates, and distinctions for conscientious service, personal bravery, and the defense of Ukraine’s independence.

Captain Dmytro Ivashchyshyn was not only a courageous officer and soldier, but also a man who constantly sought to grow and improve himself. He was one of those military personnel for whom service was not just a profession, but a life’s work. Dmytro was constantly learning, acquiring new knowledge, honing his professional skills, and striving to be the most effective commander possible for his comrades. He was distinguished by his responsibility, determination, discipline, and boundless devotion to his country.

His comrades remember Dmytro as a reliable friend, leader, and officer who was always ready to take responsibility and never left his men in the lurch.