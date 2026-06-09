Kerch Bridge cannot bear weight, and air defences are powerless: Crimea and Melitopol have become trap for Russians, -Hodges

The temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Melitopol have become a veritable trap for the Russian invaders. Systematic and precise deep strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have completely paralysed the enemy’s logistics in the southern sector.

This was stated by the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, according to Censor.NET.

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The fuel crisis and the isolation of Crimea

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ systematic campaign to destroy the enemy’s rear infrastructure is already yielding significant results on the battlefield.

Read more: Drones attacked Zuivska Thermal Power Station in occupied Donetsk region: there is power cut. Railways in Luhansk region and oil depot in Crimea have been hit, - media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Hodges highlighted several factors that are critical for the occupying forces:

Fuel shortage in the Melitopol district: Due to regular strikes on oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities, the Russian army is facing a severe fuel shortage. This is preventing the timely delivery of ammunition to the front line and disrupting the evacuation of wounded occupiers.

The unreliability of the Kerch Bridge: Following previous damage, the bridge’s structure is no longer capable of withstanding heavy military convoys and cargo.

Reliance on the land corridor: Due to problems with the bridge, all supplies to the military contingent in Crimea now depend entirely on a single rail and road route running along the Sea of Azov.

Ben Hodges also highlighted the regular raids by Ukrainian long-range drones. The successful strikes against Russian strategic rear-area targets clearly demonstrate the ineffectiveness and utter helplessness of the Russian air defence system.