Estonian PM receives Order of Prince Yaroslav Wise from Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 2nd class, during an official meeting. The parties also discussed security cooperation and defense projects between the two countries.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a message from the Office of the President.

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Award and key agreements in Tallinn

During the meeting, the Ukrainian and Estonian sides signed a joint declaration on strengthening cooperation in security and defense. The document provides for the exchange of experience, the development of the defense industry, and deeper cooperation in air defense.

Ukraine thanked Estonia for its support, including contributions to relevant assistance programs. The parties separately discussed strengthening air defense and joint work on security initiatives.

Read more: Ukraine and Estonia agreed on cooperation in field of UAVs

Defense projects and air defense support

The talks also focused on developing a layered missile defense system in Europe. Ukraine and Estonia continue to work on a Drone Deal agreement, the draft of which is already being considered by the Estonian side.

The President of Ukraine stressed the need to strengthen air defense and develop an anti-ballistic system together with partners.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that his letters addressed to U.S. leader Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin had produced concrete results.

Read more: Estonia confirmed its support for Ukraine on its path to EU and NATO