Hasan, soldier from Ichkeria who was rescued by Ukraine as child, has been killed in action. PHOTO

Hasan, a soldier who had miraculously escaped the war in Ichkeria as a child, was killed in the fighting for Ukraine; he had joined the front lines as a volunteer after the Russian army killed his pregnant wife and destroyed their home on Ukrainian soil.

This was reported by the "General Chereshnya FPV" community, according to Censor.NET.

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A childhood in Ichkeria and finding refuge in Ukraine

Hasan’s fate was inextricably linked to the tragedies of both peoples, who suffered at the hands of the same enemy — the Russian Federation. It is noted that his parents were killed during the carpet bombing of Ichkeria.

The four-year-old boy was rescued by a neighbour at the time. The woman managed to evacuate the child to Ukraine, where she raised him as her own son. And so Ukraine became a second home for Hasan.

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A soldier’s personal tragedy

As he grew up, Hasan managed to build a successful life for himself, started his own business and started a family. However, after the Russian invasion began, one day enemy artillery struck his home, causing him to lose everything in an instant:

his beloved pregnant wife and unborn son were killed;

The house in Ukraine and the business were completely destroyed.

From volunteer to UAV operator

Following this loss, Hasan made the only decision he could: to take up arms and head to the front line.

He took part in some of the fiercest combat engagements, for which he was repeatedly awarded state military honours. More recently, he has specialised in operating unmanned aerial vehicles.

The defender’s life was cut short whilst carrying out another combat mission. Hasan was killed when an enemy FPV drone struck the vehicle he was in.