Russian drone struck car in Kharkiv region: woman was killed

Russian forces launched an attack using an FPV drone on a civilian vehicle near the village of Pitomnik in the Kharkiv region. A woman was killed in the attack, and four other people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, on Telegram.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of a civilian vehicle in the Kharkiv region

The attack took place at around 4.30 pm on the stretch of road between Ruska Lozova and Pytomnyk.

According to the head of the CMA, there were five people in the car.

A 70-year-old woman died at the scene from her injuries. Three other women, aged 80, 74, and 49, and a 62-year-old man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds. The injured were taken to the hospital in Kharkiv.

"Further details regarding this incident, as well as the purpose of the individuals’ trip to the dangerous border area, are currently being established," said Zadorenko.

As reported, an enemy drone attacked a police car whilst the drone was being neutralised in the Kharkiv region: a bomb disposal expert was killed, and four people were injured.