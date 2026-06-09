Bosnia and Herzegovina to join coalition for return of Ukrainian children

Bosnia and Herzegovina will become a new member of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

This is stated in a statement by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, quoted by Censor.NET.

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Coalition expansion and support for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced confirmation of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s intention to join the coalition. According to him, this will bring the total number of participants to 50 countries.

"This important step demonstrates Bosnia and Herzegovina’s commitment to protecting children’s rights, upholding international law and supporting Ukraine’s efforts to return every deported or forcibly displaced Ukrainian child home," the foreign minister wrote.

The minister also added that Ukraine will continue working with international partners to hold accountable all those involved in the deportation, illegal adoption, and militarization of Ukrainian children.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said that authorities are currently taking measures to search for more than 20,000 Ukrainian children. As part of criminal proceedings, the deportation and forced displacement of 716 children have been confirmed.

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