Seven people, including three children, were injured in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, following drone attack. PHOTOS

The number of casualties has risen to seven following a Russian drone attack on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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Consequences of the strike: injured children and a fire

According to rescue workers, seven people were injured in the attack. Among the victims are three children, including a 3-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother, as well as their 33-year-old mother.

Rescue workers also extinguished a fire covering an area of 120 square meters. The shelling damaged nearby residential buildings.

All emergency services were on the scene.

Earlier reports indicated that a Russian drone struck a car in the Kharkiv region, killing a woman.

Read more: Ruscists strike Vilniansk: house destroyed, wounded include 2-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl. PHOTO