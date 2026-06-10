ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
News UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia
665 1

Seven people, including three children, were injured in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, following drone attack. PHOTOS

The attack on Vilniansk

The number of casualties has risen to seven following a Russian drone attack on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences of the strike: injured children and a fire

According to rescue workers, seven people were injured in the attack. Among the victims are three children, including a 3-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother, as well as their 33-year-old mother.

Rescue workers also extinguished a fire covering an area of 120 square meters. The shelling damaged nearby residential buildings.

All emergency services were on the scene.

Атака на Вільнянськ

Атака на Вільнянськ

Атака на Вільнянськ

Атака на Вільнянськ

Read more: Ruscists strike Vilniansk: house destroyed, wounded include 2-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl. PHOTO

Author: 

drone (2717) Zaporizhzhia region (2135) attack (814) Zaporizkyy district (386) Vilnyansk (9)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 