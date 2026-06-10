US bombs Iran in retaliation for downed American helicopter (updated)

The US Armed Forces have launched a series of strikes against Iran in response to the downing of an American Apache helicopter.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by US Central Command (CENTCOM).

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US operation following the Apache incident

CENTCOM stated that the operation began at 17:00 Eastern Time (midnight Kyiv time) in accordance with an order from President Donald Trump.

According to the US military, the strikes are a response to the helicopter incident.

"The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression," the US Central Command stated.

According to CBS News, the American helicopter was struck by an Iranian ‘Shahed’ drone.

It was also noted that the crew was rescued during a rescue operation involving a US Navy unmanned surface vehicle.

Updated information

"U.S. forces attacked several Iranian air defense systems and radar systems around the strait of Hormuz," wrote Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing a US official.

Read more: US expects Strait of Hormuz to be unblocked quickly