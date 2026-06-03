US expects Strait of Hormuz to be unblocked quickly

US President Donald Trump has suggested that the blockade around the Strait of Hormuz could last until early September, but said he considers such a scenario unlikely.

As Censor.NET reports, the White House chief said this in an interview with the New York Post.

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Blockade scenario and Trump’s assessment

According to the US president, talks between Washington and Tehran are moving quickly. For this reason, the situation could be resolved much earlier.

Trump said one of the key issues remains the restoration of normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. He also did not rule out a scenario in which restrictions could remain in place until Labor Day in the United States, which falls on 7 September this year.

"I don’t know. I mean, I think that could happen, but I think it’s unlikely. I think we’ll get it. I think it will be resolved pretty quickly," Trump said.

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Talks and importance of the strait

The US president acknowledged that the negotiation process had repeatedly faced difficulties. The parties had disagreements on certain issues, as well as delays in exchanging messages.

Despite this, Trump gave a positive assessment of the dialogue.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important maritime routes in the world. A significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports passes through it. Any disruption to shipping in this area directly affects global energy markets and oil prices.

Earlier, Donald Trump said he was ready for direct talks with Iran and called on Tehran to reach a new agreement with the United States. After the end of the war between Israel and Iran, he also expressed hope for a swift resumption of dialogue and stressed Washington’s interest in a diplomatic settlement. At the same time, no official talks between the United States and Iran’s new leadership have been announced so far.

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