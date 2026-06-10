MFA on Abramovich’s secret visit to Kyiv: Zelenskyy uses every opportunity to bring peace closer

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine described Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's visit to the Ukrainian capital as an effort to use any opportunity to achieve a just peace.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Foreign Ministry assessment: diplomacy for peace

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tykhyi urged the media not to look for betrayal in behind-the-scenes talks with a representative of the Russian oligarchy. He stressed that the head of state had earlier personally provided "frank" and comprehensive explanations regarding this meeting.

Commenting on the logistical details of the Russian billionaire's arrival amid closed borders and war, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson spoke ironically.

"As for the specific details of organizing Abramovich's visit: I will not surprise you with anything interesting... It can be said for certain that he did not fly by plane, obviously. One can only add that the President of Ukraine uses every, even the smallest, opportunity to bring peace closer. This is the correct and comprehensive assessment of this contact," Tykhyi summed up.

Read more: Half of Putin’s inner circle wants war to end. I told Russian businessman that we were ready to talk from very beginning, — Zelenskyy

Background

On June 5, Putin himself claimed during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that the Russian businessman had allegedly traveled to Kyiv for a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

On June 7, the Financial Times, citing four sources, reported that in May, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich had come to Kyiv at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader sought, through him, to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to agree to direct peace talks.

The day before, Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself confirmed in an interview with Sky News that Roman Abramovich had indeed visited Kyiv. According to the president, this visit did not have the status of a state secret, although the Russian side strongly insisted on maximum confidentiality. The main purpose of Abramovich's appearance in the Ukrainian capital was to clarify Ukraine's clear and final position on the possible resumption of direct peace talks with Russia, as well as the oligarch's intention to personally convey the points received to dictator Vladimir Putin.

Watch more: Backchannel deal with Abramovich: What was Putin’s oligarch doing in Kyiv? // Uncensored. VIDEO