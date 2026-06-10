Russian propagandist Korchevnikov to stand trial over anti-Ukrainian activities – Prosecutor General’s Office

The Prosecutor General's Office has submitted to court an indictment against Russian TV presenter and director general of the Spas TV channel, Boris Korchevnikov.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

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Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office completed the pre-trial investigation and sent to court an indictment against Russian propagandist Boris Korchevnikov, director general of the Spas TV channel, and a theater and film actor.

Russia systematically uses media, NGOs, and public figures to wage an information war against Ukraine. Representatives of culture, science, religion, and show business are involved in spreading Kremlin narratives.

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As head of the Orthodox TV channel Spas, Korchevnikov has long carried out information and propaganda activities against Ukraine. In media appearances, social media posts, and public comments, he called for the seizure of Ukrainian territories, justified and glorified Russia's armed aggression, supported the military and political leadership of the aggressor state, and discredited the Ukrainian authorities.

Religious rhetoric of propaganda

One of the key tools of his propaganda was religious rhetoric. Through appeals to faith, the use of symbols and quotations, he manipulated the audience's religious feelings and promoted the Kremlin's ideological narratives.

It was also established that the accused repeatedly visited the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, where he continued to justify Russian aggression.

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