"Do you want minced meat?": Russian TV propagandist wants to see Russians dying on air. VIDEO

Yevgeniya Obolashvili, unfortunate editor of the news department of the propaganda TV channel "Moscow 24", waited for the deaths of Russians on air as a result of an engine fire on a plane flying from Moscow to Phuket in Thailand.

According to Censor.NET, the engine of a Red Wings plane flying from Moscow to Phuket caught fire immediately after take-off, and the pilots sent a distress signal and landed at Domodedovo.

Wanted "more minced meat"

In a short video, the propagandist discusses with her colleagues the news about the passenger plane that sent a distress signal and asks how they would like the story to unfold:

"We have a passenger plane that has sent a distress signal. Karina and I are talking here, wishing that something would happen so that we could do our job properly. In operational mode. Right, Ilyukh? Do you want it to be minced meat? Look at his satisfied face."

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After the video was published on her Telegram channel, it quickly spread among bloggers, including to a large audience.

When the video went viral, the journalist deleted it and closed her channel.

The TV channel promptly announced her dismissal.

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