European Commission has allocated billions of euros in EU budget for 2027 to support Ukraine

The European Commission has proposed setting the European Union’s budget for 2027 at €200 billion.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a European Commission press release.

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Separate funding has been allocated for Ukraine

The European Commission has emphasised that next year’s budget takes into account the EU’s key political priorities, which continue to include support for Ukraine.

In particular, funding is to be provided through the Ukraine Facility programme and a new lending facility for Ukraine.

The draft budget allocates €1.15 billion for these purposes.

"Next year’s budget will continue to provide crucial funding for the EU’s established policy priorities, including substantial support for Ukraine through the Ukraine Facility and a new loan to support Ukraine," the statement said.

Read more: Ukraine has received seventh tranche from the EU under Ukraine Facility — €2.8 billion

The EU is increasing its spending on security and defence

The European Commission notes that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has prompted EU countries to invest more heavily in their own security and defence.

The draft budget allocates over €3 billion to EU defence and security programmes. The funds are earmarked for defence research, industrial capacity building, military mobility and strategic resilience.

The document also supports the implementation of the ‘Re-equipping Europe’ plan and the SAFE instrument, which helps member states to carry out joint defence procurement.

In addition, the budget provides for increased funding for the Erasmus+, ‘Connecting Europe’ and Single Market programmes.

The EU budget for 2027 is due to be finalised by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU by the end of 2026.