Ukraine has received seventh tranche from the EU under Ukraine Facility — €2.8 billion

Ukraine has received the seventh tranche of funding from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility, totaling 2.8 billion euros.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this on her Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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How much funding has been received?

According to her, taking into account the repayment of previously provided advance funding, the state budget has actually received 2.6 billion euros. The total amount of funding under this mechanism has exceeded 29.4 billion euros.

Read more: EU approves new €2.8 billion for Ukraine for completed reforms

Where will the funds be allocated?

The funds will be used to finance priority expenditures in the state budget, particularly social and humanitarian needs.

"This is already the seventh tranche under the program. At this stage, Ukraine has met 11 indicators of the Ukraine Plan, covering reforms in the areas of public administration, economic policy, energy, digitalization, and the rule of law.

In addition, Ukraine has fulfilled a number of conditions for the next stages of financing ahead of schedule. For the first time, we will receive additional compensation for the early fulfillment of reform commitments," Svyrydenko clarified.

Read more: Ukraine’s external financing needs for 2026–2027 amount to $95 billion, - Marchenko

It is also noted that, as of the end of May 2026, Ukraine had implemented 86 measures of the Plan, with another 65 currently at various stages of implementation. The government continues to systematically implement the necessary changes to ensure economic stability, the country’s recovery, and progress toward EU membership.