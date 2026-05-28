EU approves new €2.8 billion for Ukraine for completed reforms

The Council of the European Union has approved the provision of the seventh tranche of financial assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility programme, worth almost €2.8 billion.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by the Council of the EU’s press service.

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Money for completed reforms

The European Union said the decision was made after an assessment of Ukraine’s implementation of the necessary reforms and conditions set out in the Ukraine Plan.

"This amount reflects Ukraine’s successful fulfilment of eleven out of twenty steps required for the seventh tranche," the Council of the EU said.

Ukraine has also fulfilled a number of previous requirements that had remained unmet for the fifth and sixth tranches.

Brussels separately stressed that Ukraine had implemented ahead of schedule some of the reforms already envisaged for future payments.

"In line with the new methodology adopted by the Commission, Ukraine will for the first time be compensated for such early fulfilment," the EU said.

Read more: Ukraine may receive over €2 billion from EU after meeting Ukraine Facility conditions – European Commission

Ukraine Facility and money for Ukraine

The Council of the EU recalled that payments under the Ukraine Facility are directly linked to the implementation of the Ukraine Plan, which sets out a strategy for recovery, modernisation and reforms for future accession to the European Union.

Ukraine received the previous, sixth tranche in December 2025. It amounted to about €2.3 billion.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko thanked European partners for their support and trust following the EU’s decision.

According to her, the European Commission positively assessed the implementation of the Ukraine Plan for the fourth quarter of 2025.

"As of the end of May 2026, joint efforts have already ensured the implementation of 86 steps of the Ukraine Plan, while another 65 are in progress," Svyrydenko said.

She also recalled that since the launch of the Ukraine Facility programme in 2024, Ukraine has already received €26.8 billion in financial assistance.

Read more: €400 million from EU at stake: Verkhovna Rada backs local government reform