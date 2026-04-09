Ukraine may receive over €2 billion from EU after meeting Ukraine Facility conditions – European Commission

Ukraine will be able to submit a request to receive more than €2 billion from the European Union after the laws adopted by the Verkhovna Rada to fulfill the conditions of the Ukraine Facility programme enter into force.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Arianna Podesta.

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Background

This refers to several draft laws adopted by parliament to fulfill Ukraine’s European integration commitments.

"We can indeed welcome the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of several draft laws that support Ukraine’s path to EU accession," Podesta said.

According to her, a total of five laws are involved, three of which are part of the Ukraine Plan under the Ukraine Facility mechanism.

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When Ukraine will receive the funds

After these laws enter into force, Ukraine will be able to include them in its next payment request.

This step will make it possible to unlock funds that are currently suspended.

After the request is submitted:

the European Commission will prepare a proposal;

the EU Council must approve it;

after that, Ukraine will receive the funding.

Importantly, the EU Council’s decision does not require unanimous support from all member states.

Read more: EU has provided over €25 million to modernise nurseries, provide shelter and create safe learning environment in Ukraine

What else the funding includes

Earlier, European Commissioner Marta Kos said that the adoption of the laws would unlock more than €2 billion for Ukraine.

At the same time, the EU notes that the implementation of a broader package of 11 draft laws could provide Ukraine with up to €4 billion in financial support.

Read more: €400 million from EU at stake: Verkhovna Rada backs local government reform

Link to IMF programme

The European Commission also highlighted Ukraine’s progress in meeting its obligations to the International Monetary Fund.

In particular, among the key decisions:

the extension of the military levy after the war;

a draft law on taxation of digital platforms (currently in first reading).

These steps are part of the conditions of international financial programmes.

Read more: EU has provided Ukraine with over €28.7 billion in aid this year, - Svyrydenko