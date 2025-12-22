EU has provided Ukraine with over €28.7 billion in aid this year, - Svyrydenko

Throughout 2025, the European Union has already provided Ukraine with more than €28.7 billion in financial support.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

Commenting on the provision of €2.3 billion to Ukraine as part of the sixth regular tranche under the Ukraine Facility program, the head of government noted:

"To receive the funds, Ukraine has implemented eight reform steps for the sixth tranche, as well as one additional step within the fourth tranche. In total, we have already successfully implemented more than 60 measures of Ukraine's Plan, which confirms our commitment to reforms and the European course."

Svyrydenko recalled that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the EU has provided Ukraine with €70.7 billion in financial support.

Of this amount, €26.7 billion is within the Ukraine Facility, more than €10.6 billion is in 2025, and the total amount of EU financial assistance this year has already exceeded €28.7 billion.

These funds enable the state to support the economy and ensure social and macro-financial stability in wartime. We are grateful to the European Union and all our partners for their consistent support for Ukraine," the prime minister added.

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Ukraine Facility

As a reminder, Ukraine Facility is €50 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, spread over four years. Ukraine will receive the money if it continues democratic reforms, guarantees a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, and respects human rights.