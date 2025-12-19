Most Czechs want Babiš government to keep supporting Ukraine – poll

Most Czech citizens believe the newly formed government led by Andrej Babiš should continue supporting Ukraine — primarily through humanitarian aid.

Censor.NET reports this, citing an NMS poll for the Novinky portal.

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Most Czechs favor aid to Ukraine

According to the poll, 57% support humanitarian aid to Kyiv and 56% expect the government to provide diplomatic support for Ukraine.

At the same time, a significantly smaller share of Czechs support not humanitarian aid, but financial (27% of all respondents) and military (29%) assistance to Ukraine.

However, views vary significantly among voters of different parties.

Support is strongest among Spolu voters: 87% back humanitarian aid, 82% diplomatic support, 60% financial aid, and 74% military assistance.

Voters of the far-right SPD are the most opposed to aiding Ukraine, with 42% saying Ukraine should not be helped at all.

Read more: Zelenskyy held talks with Pavel: There is potential to supply Ukraine with ammunition in 2026

The Czech ammunition initiative

The poll also showed the public is split on whether the Czech Republic should continue its ammunition supply initiative, under which the Czech government works with other countries to provide ammunition for Ukraine.

Some 38% said it should continue, 46% favored ending it, and the rest were unsure.

Read more: Czech Republic will not assume guarantees for financing Ukraine. Our treasury is empty, - Babiš