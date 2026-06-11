Russian KABs attacked Zaporizhzhia region: three people wounded

Three people were injured as a result of a Russian attack using guided bombs in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, in a Telegram channel.

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KAB strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district: several people injured

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported that three people were injured as a result of the attack on the Zaporizhzhia district.

"Three people were injured in an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district," he wrote.

According to him, Russian troops attacked the village of Novomykolaivka with guided aerial bombs. Two men and a woman were injured.

The victims are currently under medical supervision.

The strike also damaged private homes and a car.

Earlier, the Russians attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A high-rise building was damaged in the Russian strike, and 12 people were injured.

Read more: Air Force recorded movement of Russian attack UAVs over Ukraine on evening of June 10 (updated)