Air Force recorded movement of Russian attack UAVs over Ukraine on evening of June 10 (updated)

On the evening of June 10, the movement of Russian attack UAVs was recorded in Ukrainian airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 8:25 p.m. - UAVs in Kharkiv region heading toward/past Krasnopavlivka in a western direction.

At 8:35 p.m. - A group of enemy UAVs in the area of Tyotkino entered Sumy region, heading toward Putyvl.

At 8:36 p.m. - UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region, in the area of Pavlohrad.

At 8:38 p.m. - Threat of ballistic missiles (East).

At 9:06 p.m. - Guided aerial bombs targeting the Dnipropetrovsk region/Zaporizhzhia region.

At 9:07 p.m. - A group of enemy UAVs in the area of Novhorod-Siverskyi, heading west.

At 9:12 p.m. - Repeated launches of guided aerial bombs targeting the Dnipropetrovsk region/Zaporizhzhia region.

At 9:14 p.m. - Guided aerial bombs targeting the Sumy region.

Updated information

At 9:32 p.m. - UAVs heading toward Sumy, and a jet-powered UAV is also approaching the border in the area of Tyotkino.

At 9:43 p.m. - A jet-powered UAV (Buryn-Konotop route).

At 9:45 p.m. - Launches of guided aerial bombs targeting Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At 10:04 p.m. - UAVs from the Black Sea waters heading toward Odesa region (in the area of Zatoka).

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops attacked the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday, June 10. A high-rise apartment building was damaged as a result of the Russian strike, and five people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy.

See more: Seven people, including three children, were injured in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, following drone attack. PHOTOS