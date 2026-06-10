Enemy attacked Pavlohrad: high-rise damaged, 13-year-old boy among injured. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday, June 10. A high-rise apartment building was damaged as a result of the Russian strike.

This was reported by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Child injured

"The enemy attacked Pavlohrad. A high-rise apartment building was damaged. A fire broke out," he wrote.

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration clarified that five people were injured in the attack, including a 13-year-old boy. Men aged 43, 44, and 79 were also injured.

In addition, a 75-year-old woman was taken to hospital. She is in serious condition. Doctors are providing her with all the necessary assistance.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 40 times: one person killed, 10 injured

Aftermath of the Russian attack





On June 3, the Regional Military Administration reported that Russian troops had attacked Pavlohrad. As a result of the strike, a five-story building and several cars caught fire.

See more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy struck four districts, leaving people injured and causing extensive damage. PHOTOS