Enemy attacked Pavlohrad: high-rise damaged, 13-year-old boy among injured. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday, June 10. A high-rise apartment building was damaged as a result of the Russian strike.
This was reported by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.
Child injured
"The enemy attacked Pavlohrad. A high-rise apartment building was damaged. A fire broke out," he wrote.
- Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration clarified that five people were injured in the attack, including a 13-year-old boy. Men aged 43, 44, and 79 were also injured.
In addition, a 75-year-old woman was taken to hospital. She is in serious condition. Doctors are providing her with all the necessary assistance.
Aftermath of the Russian attack
On June 3, the Regional Military Administration reported that Russian troops had attacked Pavlohrad. As a result of the strike, a five-story building and several cars caught fire.
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