Occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 40 times: one person killed, 10 injured

On Monday, 8 June, Russian occupiers attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 40 times. One person was killed, and others were injured.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy shelling of the Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove hromadas came under attack. Enterprises, a bank branch, a shop, private houses, and cars were damaged. In Nikopol, a 49-year-old woman lost her life as a result of the enemy attack.

Seven more people were injured in Nikopol district: two people were hospitalized in serious condition, while five others are receiving outpatient treatment.

Read more: Russian forces have struck Nikopol: one person has been killed and others have been injured

Shelling of the Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the Slovianske and Mykolaivka hromadas. Cars were damaged. A 40-year-old man was injured. He is in the hospital in moderate condition.

Shelling of the Pavlohrad district

In Pavlohrad district, the Bohdanivka hromada was hit. Petrol stations and cars were damaged. A 62-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. Another man, aged 40, will receive outpatient treatment.

The Russians also struck Kryvyi Rih. Infrastructure was damaged.

See more: Russian forces attacked Pavlohrad district: two petrol stations hit, man injured. PHOTO