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News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Russian forces attacked Pavlohrad district: two petrol stations hit, man injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 8 June 2026, Russian forces launched strikes on the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

According to the Regional Military Administration, two petrol stations were hit by Russian strikes in the Pavlohrad district.

The equipment at one of the petrol stations was damaged, and several cars caught fire.

A 62-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised in a condition of moderate severity.

See more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy struck four districts, leaving people injured and causing extensive damage. PHOTOS

Russian strike on petrol station

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gas station (33) shoot out (17535) Dnipropetrovsk region (2369) Pavlohradskyy district (117)
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