Russian forces attacked Pavlohrad district: two petrol stations hit, man injured. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 8 June 2026, Russian forces launched strikes on the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Where did the enemy strike?
According to the Regional Military Administration, two petrol stations were hit by Russian strikes in the Pavlohrad district.
The equipment at one of the petrol stations was damaged, and several cars caught fire.
A 62-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised in a condition of moderate severity.
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