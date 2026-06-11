Dnipropetrovsk region under attack: 1 dead and 16 injured following Russian attacks. PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked the region with drones and aerial bombs. The Sinelnikivskyi district and Pavlohrad were the worst affected.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Synelnykove district

The Russians struck the Vasylkiv community with seven KABs. Sadly, one person was killed. Our sincere condolences to the family.

Three people were injured. They have been given the necessary medical assistance.

Fires broke out. A car dealership was destroyed, two homes were partially destroyed, and 10 private houses, three farm buildings, a summer kitchen and three cars were damaged.

The Ukrainian community was struck by UAVs. A fire broke out. A farm was damaged.

Nikopol District

The occupiers fired FPVs at Nikopol, Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrivka, Pokrovsk rural and urban communities.

A fire broke out. A business and a private house were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

One person was injured as a result of an FPV attack in the Zelenodolsk community.

An electric bicycle was damaged.

Pavlohrad district

Twelve people, including a child, were injured in yesterday’s UAV attack in Pavlohrad. A high-rise building was on fire. A fire station was damaged.











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See more: Enemy attacked Pavlohrad: high-rise damaged, 13-year-old boy among injured. PHOTOS (updated)