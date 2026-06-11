Invented "captivity" to hide meeting with FSB handler: ex-official from Sumy region sentenced to 15 years

The court sentenced a former deputy head of a community in the Sumy region, whom the SSU exposed in November 2023 for directing shelling of the Sumy region, to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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Recruited before the full-scale invasion

As the investigation established, the former deputy head of a local community, who had been recruited by the ruscists before the start of the full-scale invasion, was directing enemy fire.

While holding office at the beginning of the full-scale war, the traitor left for Russia through a Russian checkpoint, where he met with his FSB handler.

At that time, the agent received instructions and was tasked with collecting coordinates of the locations of Ukrainian troops, against which the enemy was preparing air and artillery strikes.

Read more: Teenagers threw explosive objects into bonfire in Sumy region: two injured

Explained his disappearance by saying he had been "in captivity"

A few days later, the offender returned to the Sumy region and explained his disappearance by saying he had been "in captivity" on the territory of the aggressor country.

After returning to Ukraine, he resigned from the post of deputy head of the community and took a position at a local agricultural enterprise.

There, under the guise of work trips, he reconnoitred the deployment points of the Defence Forces on the north-eastern borders of our state.

See more: Passed on coordinates for strikes against AFU, air defence and hospitals: 6 accused in custody. PHOTOS

SSU officers detained the traitor red-handed as he was trying to transmit an intelligence report to the FSB with the geolocations of Ukrainian defenders’ units.

During searches, a smartphone was seized from the detainee, which he used to collect intelligence data and contact his FSB handler. His identity has now been established by SSU counterintelligence officers.

Based on the materials of the Security Service, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Read more: SSU reported suspicion on Russian GRU officer who recruited children in Odesa