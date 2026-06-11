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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of June 11 – Air Force

UAV attack

On the evening of June 11, the movement of Russian attack drones was recorded in Ukraine’s airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:06 p.m. - UAVs in the Black Sea, heading toward the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.

At 7:20 p.m. - UAVs in the north of Chernihiv region (Snovsk, east of the settlement of Horodnia), heading south.

At 7:41 p.m. - UAVs heading toward Chernihiv from the north.

At 8:07 p.m. - UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northwest (the settlement of Mahdalynivka).

At 8:22 p.m. - UAVs heading toward the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Seven people, including three children, were injured in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, following drone attack. PHOTOS

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