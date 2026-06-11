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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of June 11 – Air Force
On the evening of June 11, the movement of Russian attack drones was recorded in Ukraine’s airspace.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
Movement of enemy drones
At 7:06 p.m. - UAVs in the Black Sea, heading toward the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.
At 7:20 p.m. - UAVs in the north of Chernihiv region (Snovsk, east of the settlement of Horodnia), heading south.
At 7:41 p.m. - UAVs heading toward Chernihiv from the north.
At 8:07 p.m. - UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northwest (the settlement of Mahdalynivka).
At 8:22 p.m. - UAVs heading toward the city of Zaporizhzhia.
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