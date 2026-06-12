Drones attacked chemical plant in Samara region of Russian Federation: massive fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Early in the morning of 12 June, drones attacked the Samara region of Russia. The ‘Tolyattikauchuk’ chemical plant in Tolyatti was hit, after which a fire broke out on the factory premises.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by OSINT communities and Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to analysts, a series of explosions was heard in the city, after which eyewitnesses reported thick black smoke rising above the factory grounds.

"Defence forces struck the 'Tolyattikauchuk' chemical plant in the Samara region with strike UAVs. There is a fire at the site," OSINT channels reported.

Videos are also circulating online in which the sounds of explosions and drones flying over the city can be heard.

The attack lasted several hours

As of 05:20 a.m., it was reported that the attack on Togliatti was continuing. Russian air defence forces and electronic warfare assets were actively operating in the region.

At the time of publication, there had been no official confirmation from the Russian authorities that the facility had been hit.

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What is known about the Togliattikauchuk plant

"Tolyattikauchuk" is a large petrochemical plant in Tolyatti; it has been part of the "Tatneft" group since 2019 and is one of the largest enterprises in Russia’s chemical industry

The plant’s main products:

synthetic rubbers of various grades;

hydrocarbon fractions;

products of organic and inorganic synthesis;

monomers;

polymers and additives for motor fuels.

Key products include butadiene-styrene and isoprene rubber. Its synthetic rubbers are used in the manufacture of tyres and other rubber products.

As such materials are used in transport, industrial and specialised equipment, the plant is a vital link in the raw materials supply chain, which indirectly supports the aggressor country’s military-industrial complex.

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There is heavy smoke in the city









