Infrastructure and two oil tanks were on fire at "Grushovaya" oil transhipment depot, - General Staff reconnaissance
Further reconnaissance of the Russian Federation’s fuel and energy infrastructure facilities struck on 8 June 2026 has confirmed additional damage.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.
Strike on the "Grushovaya" oil depot
As noted, at the "Grushovaya" oil transhipment depot near the village of Grushova Balka in the Krasnodar Krai, fires have been confirmed in two oil tanks, as well as in infrastructure used for assessing the quality of petroleum products.
Other strikes
- At the Krasnoarmeysk oil pumping station in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, two oil tanks, each with a capacity of 50,000 m³, have been confirmed to be on fire.
- At the Krasny Yar production and control station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, a fire has been confirmed in one oil tank with a capacity of 50,000 m³.
"The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on the aggressor state’s critically important fuel, energy and logistics infrastructure, which supports the war against Ukraine," the General Staff reports.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that around 15 tanks were damaged as a result of strikes on the "Grushovaya" oil depot in Novorossiysk.
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