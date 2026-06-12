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Package was detonated in Moscow region: assassination attempt was made Pinchuk, former "minister of state security" of so-called "DPR"

Assassination attempt on a former DPR official

An assassination attempt was made on Andrey Pinchuk, the former "Minister of State Security of the DPR," in Shchapovo, near Moscow. According to preliminary reports, a package delivered by courier exploded.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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As Pinchuk told "Baza," he managed to take cover before the explosion—he suffered a mild concussion, even though the IED was quite powerful and contained many explosive components.

Read more: Wanted to kill senior Ukrainian Armed Forces official ahead of "9 May anniversary": hitman detained in Odesa, – SSU. PHOTO

The search for the suspects is currently underway.

Вибух у Підмосков'ї: ціллю замаху міг бути ексміністр держбезпеки "ДНР" Пінчук
Вибух у Підмосков'ї: ціллю замаху міг бути ексміністр держбезпеки "ДНР" Пінчук

According to preliminary reports, a courier delivered a package to Pinchuk in the village of Shchapovo, which then exploded. The blast blew out the windows and doors of the house. Investigators and police are on the scene.

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Moscow (251) assassination attempt (146)
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