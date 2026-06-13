Military man gets life sentence for shooting instructors at training center in Chernihiv region - Prosecutor General’s Office

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors from the Chernihiv Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense Sector of the Central Region, a servicemember was sentenced to life imprisonment for the intentional murder of two instructors and the attempted murder of another.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General's Office.

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Prosecutors proved that in July 2025, while undergoing basic military training at a training center in the Chernihiv region, the man decided to take revenge on the instructors because of their strict demands regarding discipline and the training process.

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He opened targeted fire on three instructors

According to reports, during live-fire training exercises at the firing range, he opened fire on three instructors. Two soldiers died at the scene from their injuries; another survived thanks to a bulletproof vest that stopped the bullet.

Other military personnel intervened to stop the convicted man, after which he was taken into custody by law enforcement officers.

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What did the forensic psychiatric evaluations reveal?

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, forensic psychiatric evaluations have confirmed the defendant’s sanity and his ability to understand and control his actions.