Kostiantynivka sector remains difficult, but Ukrainian troops are not surrounded, – 19th Army Corps

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling Russian attempts to advance in the Kostiantynivka sector. Military officials report that the situation is under control and that there is no encirclement.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by the commander of the 19th Army Corps, Brigadier General Oleksandr Bakulin.

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He noted that the first Russian infiltrations into Kostiantynivka began last autumn. It was from that time that units of the 19th Army Corps, together with other units, began counter-sabotage operations.

Enemy tactics

The enemy is operating in small infantry groups, attempting to infiltrate the gaps between the battle formations of Ukrainian troops; periodically, to get closer to Ukrainian positions more quickly, they use motorised vehicles. The Russians are supporting their assault operations with artillery and strike drones.

"The situation in the sector is under control. The enemy’s attempts to advance are being thwarted. Logistical tasks are being carried out. The enemy is not succeeding. There is no encirclement of our troops in the Kostiantynivka area," noted the brigadier general.

Russian army losses

Since February this year, more than 700 Russian servicemen have been killed in Kostiantynivka alone by forces of the 19th Army Corps. As of today, around 130 Russian servicemen are reported to be in the city. The enemy’s positions are under constant surveillance and are being struck daily. A significant proportion of the invaders’ personnel have been wounded or are trapped under rubble.

"Kostiantynivka is holding out. The soldiers of the 19th Army Corps are holding their ground," Bakulin emphasised.

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