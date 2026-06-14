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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,382,870 people (+1,440 per day), 12,020 tanks, 44,010 artillery systems, 24,753 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Бійці 414 бригади ліквідували рашиста серед дороги

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded or killed 1,382,870 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 14, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,382,870 (+1,440) (killed and wounded);
  • tanks – 12,020 (+5) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,753 (+14) units
  • artillery systems – 44,010 (+57) units
  • MLRS - 1,868 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,419 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,661 (+13) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 349,165 (+2,132) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units
  • Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 106,675 (+401) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,288 (+1) units

Watch more: Su-27 pilots destroyed UAV operators’ positions using GBU-39 bombs and ’carpet bombing’ tactics. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Forces struck "Vostochny" training ground in occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12021) Armed Forces HQ (5256) liquidation (3085)
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