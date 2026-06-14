Russians attacked car in Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia region, with FPV drone: one dead, four others injured
On 14 June, Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle in the village of Bilenke using an FPV drone. A 73-year-old woman was killed in the strike, and four other elderly people were injured.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
"The Russians attacked a car in Bilenke with an FPV drone," the message reads.
It is noted that a 73-year-old woman was killed in the strike. Those injured include women aged 73, 74 and 68, as well as a 74-year-old man.
As a reminder, it was reported earlier today that drones had attacked a car in Kushuhum,injuring three civilians.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password