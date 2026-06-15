Hungary has condemned Russian attack on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

Hungary has condemned the Russian attack on Kyiv, during which the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and the Assumption Cathedral were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, the Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Anita Orbán, posted a statement to that effect on the social media platform X.

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Hungary has described the attack on the shrine as unacceptable

According to Orban, Russian strikes have killed and injured civilians, and caused significant damage to buildings at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

"The Lavra is one of the holiest sites in Orthodox Christianity. Any attacks on civilian infrastructure, and particularly on religious sites, are unacceptable," emphasised the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

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Ukraine will appeal to international organisations

Ukraine had previously announced its intention to initiate the relevant procedures within UNESCO and other international bodies in connection with the damage caused to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra as a result of the Russian attack.

The Ukrainian government has called on the international community to properly assess the attack on the World Heritage Site.