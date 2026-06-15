Ukraine has gained access to EU’s emergency cyber support in event of large-scale cyberattacks

Ukraine can now activate emergency support from the EU to respond to large-scale cyber incidents following the European Council’s approval of its inclusion in the bloc’s Cybersecurity Reserve.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press office of the European Commission.

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Ensuring protection against cyber threats

This decision reflects the close cooperation between the EU and Ukraine and is in line with the agenda of the EU’s Strategic Digital Partnership, the statement said.

It is also part of the European Commission’s wider efforts to ensure that evolving cyber threats are countered through preparedness, rapid response, and shared expertise.

"By welcoming Ukraine into the EU Cybersecurity Reserve, we are strengthening our collective defence and reaffirming the principle of solidarity that underpins Europe’s digital future. At a time when cyberattacks pose a constant threat, our unity is our greatest asset," said Henna Wirkkunen, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy.

The pool, managed by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), provides incident response services from trusted private-sector providers to deal with large-scale cyber incidents.

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