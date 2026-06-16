Canada has imposed new sanctions on Russia: 162 individuals and companies are now subject to restrictions

Canada has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia by imposing new restrictions on the shadow fleet, the energy sector, the defence industry and entities involved in spreading disinformation.

According to Censor.NET, the new package of sanctions was announced at the office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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A total of 162 individuals and companies have been subject to sanctions

The Canadian government has stated that the new restrictions are intended to increase pressure on Russia and force it to the negotiating table.

The sanctions list includes 162 individuals and legal entities, as well as vessels belonging to the so-called shadow fleet, which Russia uses to circumvent international restrictions.

"To increase pressure on Russia with a view to compelling it to negotiate, and to support Ukraine at this critical juncture in the war, Canada is imposing new sanctions targeting Russia’s shadow fleet, energy revenues, the defence industry and disinformation operations," the statement reads.

Read more: EU has imposed new sanctions against Russia’s defence industry and shadow fleet

Canada has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's reconstruction

During his meeting with Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Mark Carney also confirmed Canada’s readiness to participate in Ukraine’s reconstruction.

In particular, the discussion focused on drawing on Canada’s expertise in the energy sector, infrastructure and clean technologies.

The Prime Minister’s Office emphasised that further reforms remain vital for strengthening Ukraine’s resilience.