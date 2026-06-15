EU has imposed new sanctions against Russia’s defence industry and shadow fleet

Today, 15 June, the EU Council adopted a series of restrictive measures to counter Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Council of the European Union.

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What is known?

As noted, these measures will further restrict Russia’s military-industrial complex, reduce Russia’s energy revenues by targeting its shadow naval ecosystem, and counter hybrid threats and the spread of Russian state propaganda justifying its war of aggression, and will also expose systematic repression and human rights violations in Russia, as well as the country’s repeated disregard for the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Today we have approved a further round of sanctions to step up the pressure on Russia with the aim of ending the war. These measures strike at the very heart of the Russian military-industrial complex, its shadow fleet and the networks fuelling Moscow’s hybrid attacks against Europe. At the same time, work is continuing on a broader 21st package of sanctions. Every measure narrows Russia’s room for manoeuvre. And the figures speak for themselves. Western sanctions have already cost Russia an estimated €1 to €1.3 trillion. Brick by brick, we are dismantling the foundations of Russia’s war economy," said EU High Representative Kaja Kallas.

Read more: EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia will target more than 30 companies in drone manufacturing sector, - Kallas

Who's on the list?

In particular, the EU is imposing restrictive measures on 7 individuals and 21 organisations that support Russia’s military-industrial complex and its intermediaries in third countries.

Sanctions against the defence industry

These measures are directed against several manufacturers and suppliers of drones and other military equipment to the Russian armed forces for use in the war of aggression against Ukraine, in particular, JSC ‘Lavochkin Research and Production Association’, established by the state corporation ‘Roscosmos’, as well as the Chinese companies Shenzhen Minghuaxin and Xinxiang Richful Lubricant Additive Company. In addition, the restrictions apply to the ERA military innovation technopolis and the Advanced Research Foundation, established by the Russian government to develop cutting-edge unmanned technologies for military purposes.

Sanctions against the shadow fleet

As noted, the package provides for the addition of two individuals – Tahir Garayev and Konstantin Rogach – to the list, as well as 24 entities involved in the transport and export of crude oil or petroleum products from Russia, in particular via the Russian ‘shadow fleet’. These include "Lukoil-Western Siberia" and numerous companies based in Russia, Liberia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Hong Kong.

Read more: 21st sanctions package against Russia will be ready this week – European Commission

Sanctions against propagandists

The new EU sanctions package includes 10 individuals and one organisation. Among those targeted are Russian propagandists believed to be involved in disinformation campaigns and interference abroad. In particular, the list includes Anatoly Kuzichov, Kirill Fedorov, Roman Antonovsky and Maria Volkonskaya, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-controlled ‘Crimean Gazette’. According to the EU, they have been involved in spreading disinformation and propaganda aimed at justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, sanctions have been imposed on a further organisation and 15 individuals, including representatives of the Russian judicial system, prosecutors, law enforcement officials and medical staff. They are linked to the persecution, poisoning and death of the Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.