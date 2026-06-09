EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia will target more than 30 companies in drone manufacturing sector, - Kallas

The new EU sanctions package against Russia will include more than 30 companies involved in the manufacture of drones.

This was announced by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"We are also targeting companies that support the Russian military-industrial complex.

"The new sanctions lists will cover more than 30 items related to drone production, as well as new export control measures targeting 50 companies, including entities registered in China, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, the UAE and India," she explained.

The EU will also restrict exports of additional materials and technologies, such as nickel powders, metals and high-performance alloys, in order to continue undermining Russia’s manufacturing capabilities.

"Imports of new goods will also be restricted, including car parts, certain precious metal ores and chemicals," added Kallas.

Read more: Von der Leyen will present EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia on June 9

The 21st round of sanctions

It is known that on 9 June, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia.