Number of attacks on schools worldwide has risen: 900 Russian attacks on educational institutions have been recorded in Ukraine, – Guardian

The number of armed attacks on educational establishments is rising rapidly worldwide. In Ukraine, in particular, around 900 educational establishments were targeted by Russian attacks during 2024 and 2025.

This is reported by the British newspaper The Guardian, citing the findings of a study by the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack, according to Censor.NET.

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According to analysts, the number of attacks on schools worldwide has risen by 40%. Over the past two years, more than 8,500 incidents have been recorded in which schoolchildren, students, and teachers have been victims of armed aggression.

The number of incidents involving the occupation of schools or universities by military units or armed groups has risen by 91% compared with previous years (at least 1,912 such incidents have been reported).

See more: Ruscists destroyed school on border of Chernihiv region. PHOTO

The list of countries where attacks on educational institutions were most frequently reported includes 83 nations. The highest number of incidents was recorded in the following regions:

Palestine — at least 2,400 cases;

Ukraine — around 900 cases;

Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, and Haiti.

"These findings serve as a warning that the global standards that once protected children are being eroded. The world is heading towards a place where even the youngest children will be at risk. If we do not stand our ground now, we may never be able to regain it," said the coalition’s director, Lisa Chung Bender.

The highest rates of mortality and injury among students and teachers have been recorded in Myanmar, Nigeria, Yemen, and Cameroon. For example, in Nigeria, more than 700 people have been abducted from educational institutions.