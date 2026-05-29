Ruscists destroyed school on border of Chernihiv region. PHOTO
During the night, the occupying forces attacked the village of Masheve with a drone.
This was stated by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The strike by the enemy drone caused a fire that completely destroyed the local school building and property throughout the premises.
According to available information, there have been no reports of civilian casualties," the statement said.
The extent of the damage and the final consequences of the enemy shelling are currently being assessed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password