Ruscists attacked Kharkiv region this morning: one woman killed and others injured
Russian occupiers attacked the Kharkiv region this morning, killing one person and injuring three others.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Press Service, according to Censor.NET.
Details
At around 5:30 a.m., Russian forces attacked the village of Bilyi Kolodyazh with a strike UAV. A 65-year-old woman was killed when the UAV struck a civilian vehicle. A man was injured.
At 5:45 a.m., a UAV, preliminarily identified as a "Molniya," struck a tractor in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupianskyi District. A 41-year-old man was injured.
It has been established that yesterday, May 28, at around 6:00 a.m., a 60-year-old woman was injured as a result of a UAV strike on the village of Rohozianka in the Kupianskyi district.
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