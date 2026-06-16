Russians struck people in Nikopol with FPV drone: three dead. PHOTO
Russian occupiers attacked civilians in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, using an FPV drone.
This was stated by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
It is reported that at the time of the attack, people were walking along the road.
"It claimed the lives of a mother and son – an 87-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man. Law enforcement officers are currently identifying the third victim," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.
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