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News Shelling of the Nikopol district Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Russians struck people in Nikopol with FPV drone: three dead. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked civilians in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, using an FPV drone.

This was stated by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is reported that at the time of the attack, people were walking along the road.

"It claimed the lives of a mother and son – an 87-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man. Law enforcement officers are currently identifying the third victim," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

See more: Day in Sumy region: two dead and 14 wounded as result of shelling. PHOTOS

Russian forces killed three people in Nikopol

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